If you’re looking for your next summer read, the ‘The Keeping House,’ is based on a historic New Haven home.

Local author Meredith Kazer describes the main characters Lauren and Drew in the novel.

Kazer researched the home through the New Haven Historical Society. That’s how she came up with the bare bones of the story.

She is speaking at the Westville Book Club on Friday, October 18. Kazer is currently working on her next novel.