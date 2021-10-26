Local nonprofit turns former New London school into affordable housing, apartments for rent

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connection has been unlocking recovery in Connecticut for 50 years, originally founded as a community-based organization helping people preserve their sobriety after substance abuse treatment.

Today, the nonprofit helps nearly 10,000 people each year overcome homelessness and substance abuse–among other challenges.

Recently, the agency has turned the St. Mary Star of the Sea School in New London into affordable housing, partnering with the Department of Housing & the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority.

“There will be 20 units in this complex and five of them are reserved for individuals that are formerly homeless,” explains Beth Conner, The Connection’s chief administrative officer. “We will be providing case management services for those five individuals. The other apartments are market rate apartments.”

