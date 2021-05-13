Local nonprofit VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice grants wishes of hospice patients

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, the staff knows the healing power of making someone’s dreams come true. That’s why they have the Hospice Wish Program, which brings joy to those diagnosed with terminal illness.

“The Hospice Wish Program is really a program intended to identify and help individuals with what they want in quality of life,” says VNA President and CEO Janine Fay. “And the wishes that we deliver speak to all kinds of things an individual might find as quality.”

The program is funded largely by the community.

“We are a nonprofit,” Fay explains. “We accept donations and I have to thank our donors for helping us. It is the reason that we’re able to provide services like this Wish Program. It makes everybody happy.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko introduces us to one patient who recently had her wish granted!