Local Triathletes make it to Ironman World Championship in Hawaii

CT Style
The Journey to Kona, very few get there. Some train their entire careers and never get there.

Local Triathletes Tom Cartelli and Doro Fuller competed in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii on Saturday, October 12. They share how they trained for this competition.

Connecticut Cycle Center is a cycling studio that offers its members a vast array of services for optimum year round cycling and fitness training.

Its annual kick-off party is on Friday, November 8 on School Street in Branford from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

