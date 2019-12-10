Breaking News
Toddler struck, killed by car in driveway of New Canaan home

Lots of holiday fun at the Connecticut Science Center

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Families or individuals looking for fun things to do over the holidays can find a full menu of excitement, creativity and exploration at the Connecticut Science Center. Seasonal fun includes events including a kids pajama party, a sock ice skating rink, fun with Gingerbread Man, Rudolph, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and much more.

Every year kids of all ages enjoy what they have to offer around the holidays. “They love it. It’s a great experience for everyone. They have big smiles on their faces. Everyone is definitely in the holiday spirit,” says Katelyn Rutty of the Connecticut Science Center.

Rutty says those struggling to find the perfect gift can easily give the gift of membership online, giving a person or family an entire year of fun and learning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.