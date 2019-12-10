Lots of holiday fun at the Connecticut Science Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Families or individuals looking for fun things to do over the holidays can find a full menu of excitement, creativity and exploration at the Connecticut Science Center. Seasonal fun includes events including a kids pajama party, a sock ice skating rink, fun with Gingerbread Man, Rudolph, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and much more.

Every year kids of all ages enjoy what they have to offer around the holidays. “They love it. It’s a great experience for everyone. They have big smiles on their faces. Everyone is definitely in the holiday spirit,” says Katelyn Rutty of the Connecticut Science Center.

Rutty says those struggling to find the perfect gift can easily give the gift of membership online, giving a person or family an entire year of fun and learning.