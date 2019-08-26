1  of  2
Luke Frey explains what scams should college students avoid

The transition from high school to college can be difficult for many students and parents.

Associate Director of Communication Luke Frey from the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut has some scams should college students avoid:

  • Fake Credit Card Offers 
  • Roommate and Rental Scams 
  • Employment Scams 
  • Scholarship and Grant Scams 

Frey also suggests to be proactive to prevent fraud in the future you should check your credit score at annualcreditreport.com and check scams reported to BBB’s ScamTracker.

