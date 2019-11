NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Turkey Day is upon us! Registered Dietitian, Toby Amidor, with RDTV, is here with a few last-minute ideas to keep us from overeating this holiday!

The average American will consume a whopping 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving -- for dinner alone! As a Registered Dietitian, Amidor recommends eating a better-for-you breakfast and lunch, so you don’t end up overeating later. These Pistachio energy bites with Wonderful Pistachios are the perfect way to start the day! A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber.