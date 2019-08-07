Luke Frey gives back to school shopping tips

It may seem like you still have a little time left for summer fun. But it’s already time to start thinking about back to school.

Associate Director of Communication Luke Frey from the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut explains how to save money in during your back to school shopping.

  • Make a list
  • Shop your home
  • Look for the sales
  • Bring your own bag
  • Research big ticket items
  • Ask for student discounts
  • Know the return policies and save your receipts
  • Shop safely online
  • Shop during Sales Tax Free Week from Sunday, August 18 through Saturday, August 24

