Lyman Orchards Strawberry Fest takes place on Saturday, June 15th
Joining us today is Lyman Orchards Executive Vice President, John Lyman III to share what you can expect at their upcoming Strawberry Festival and other fun events.
Strawberries are the first of over 100 fruits that we grow which guests can come out to the farm and Pick Their Own. The season started on June 7th and will last all month long. They will then have raspberries, blueberries, peaches, pears, nectarines, apples and pumpkins throughout the harvest season.
Strawberry Fest takes place on Saturday, June 15th and Lyman Orchards celebrates the first fruit of the season with a full day of family fun. Strawberry picking in their orchards.
Live music with Middlefield's own country recording artists Presley & Taylor. Hannah Sjostrom, the 2019 American Honey Queen, will talk about the importance of the honey bee. She'll have a live bee hive and lots of fun crafts.
Some of their popular vendors will be inside the Apple Barrel market sampling their foods, including Centerville Pies, Oui Charcuterie, Liuzzi Cheese, Arethusa Farm, and more. Pony Rides- Horse-drawn wagon rides. Kettle Corn. Face Painting. Henna Art. Strawberry Shortcake on the deck. And, of course, a pie eating contests for kids and adults.
Upcoming Fun Events:
Strawberry Pick Your Own - Open Daily 8a-5p
Strawberry Fest - June 15, 10a-4p
Father's Day BBQ - June 16
Food Trucks on the Farm Festival, June 22, 11a-5p
Jaguar Car Show, June 23
