LynFit Nutrition: Choosing the right supplements to avoid weight gain and weakening your immunity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — when it comes to our health and our weight, there’ s so much information out there and it can get overwhelming.



Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert, Lisa Lynn joins us to break it all down for us.



The following are covered:

Choosing the right supplements and avoiding the wrong ones can make or break our weight loss, cause weight gain and actually weaken our immunity instead of strengthening it.

Everyone with a pulse should be taking three specific nutrients to protect their health (families & kids too)

Avoid gummies, and seemingly healthy immune boosting products that aren’t balanced

Enter code ‘LYNFIT30’ for 30% off the Daily Health Essential Kit

To learn more visit, www.lynfit.com.