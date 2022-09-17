New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’ve been struggling with weight loss, it’s easy to get confused with so many different plans and products out there. It may seem like you have to make drastic changes to your diet and lifestyle, in order to begin moving toward your weight loss goal.

But according to Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, even just one small change, repeated every day can bring huge results.

In this interview, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko speaks with Lisa Lynn about the great results experienced by some of her clients, by adding some simple LynFit products to their regular routines.

Lisa also shares “before and after” photos of her clients for our viewers to see.

Watch this segment to learn about LynFit products and hear the answers to these questions:

Why should we choose lean proteins vs. fatty proteins?

How much time should pass between meals?

Are there any supplements people can take to enhance their

weight loss journey?

How can I fuel my metabolism?

What can help reduce my hunger and cravings?

If people are practicing intermittent fasting, do I still have to worry

about eating too much fat?

I’ve been taking collagen, but why doesn’t it seem to be working?

What are essential amino acids and how do they help?

Lisa explains that LynFit Nutrition has a NEW Product! A Zero Calorie Essential Amino Acid & Electrolyte supplement and A Metabolic Collagen Powder designed for weight loss & Fat burning. Below is a special offer for our viewers:

Special Promo: Buy the Essential Amino Acid and Get a FREE Metabolic Collagen when you enter the code: FREELYNFIT Visit: www.lynfit.com

For the last 30 years, LynFIt Nutrition has been helping people lose weight and improve their health,h even when other diets failed them. LynFit is best known for its “Quick Keto Metabolic Reset – Lose 1 Pound A Day” system featured on the Dr. Oz and Martha Stewart Shows and more.