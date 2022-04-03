NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently checked in with Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, who shared some great tips on achieving sustainable weight loss.

The most common question Lisa hears from her clients is the age-old debate of “diet vs. exercise.” Which is more important?

Most people find the answer shocking, because it’s not exercise, it’s diet. This is especially true after COVID has impacted our lives. The stress it has imposed on us has really changed our bodies.

In this segment, Lisa Lynn shares the story of her client, Chuck, who suffered with exhaustion, depression, and moodiness along with spiking blood sugar and fatty liver disease. How did Lisa help him successfully lose weight and reduce his blood sugar by

50 points?

Watch to find out how this Metabolic Weight Loss Expert answers the following questions:

• Is the “80% diet, 20% exercise” rule true?

• Which diet is the most effective for weight loss?

• What else besides exercise and diet can help me lose weight?

