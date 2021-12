HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- Security concerns at schools across the state over the last few weeks. Monday, threats of violence once again disturbed the school day for thousands of students. In Hamden, the Board of Education is meeting to address these security concerns at their own high school.

The Board of Ed's meeting Monday was set up to specifically discuss safety and security in the district after threats closed Hamden High School for the third time in less than a week. This also comes shortly after a ninth-grader was stabbed feet away from campus a week ago.