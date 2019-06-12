LynFit Nutrition: Give Your Father The Gift Of Health!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Father’s Day is coming up and what is a better gift than giving your Dad the gift of health.
Joining us today is Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn from LynFit Nutrition to share the story of one dad.
LynFit Nutrition did 3 simple things to jump start his weight loss:
- Replaced two meals a day with a delicious Complete Protein shake --This removed the food decisions and made it easy for him to Grab a Shake and GO to work (This delicious shake also boosted his metabolism 25%)
- They used Keto Crab Edge to help lower blood sugar levels, KILL cravings and accelerated fat loss and improved energy.
- They got him moving again by lifting weights two times a week and started walking.
Lose 1 Pound A Day System for Men (shake Keto Carb Edge and Tboost for $69.95 — 30% Off and Free Lean Sleep.
Use Code: DADDY and receive 30% OFF the system and free Lean Sleep (while supplies last)
