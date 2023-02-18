New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As we age, losing weight for many people seems to become more difficult. At least that’s what today’s guest hears from her clients. And luckily, she has a way to help. Metabolic Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Lisa Lynn joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko to discuss weight loss tips for any age.

Natasha asks, “Is it true that it is harder to lose weight as we age?” Lisa says,

“For sure. And anybody out there who’s hit 40 and up, which certainly is me, can attest to, whatever you did at 20, is not going to work when you hit 30 or 40 or 55, which I just learned today.” (Happy Birthday, Lisa!)

She states that there is a lot of misinformation “out there” and so many people who are unaware that obesity is the primary reason their cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood sugar are high. The best news is, that when you focus on losing weight, all of those numbers decline. And while it can be hard, it’s not when you know exactly what to do.

Watch this interview and see what Lisa recommends for people to achieve weight loss at any age. By incorporating specific LynFit products into her clients’ daily routines, Lisa helped two couples achieve both significant weight loss and improvement in their metabolic markers. You’ll hear their success stories and see before and after photos that prove their results.

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for our CT Style viewers, today:

Get a FREE bottle of Sugar-Free Fiber Gummies when you purchase the Quick Keto Metabolic Reset Stack. Enter the code: LYNFITFREE

Visit: www.lynfit.com