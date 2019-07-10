1  of  3
Breaking News
New Haven police investigate overnight shooting Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

LynFit Nutrition: Hacks on how to lose seven pounds in seven days

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s swimsuit season and it’s not too late to lose weight and kick bloating to the curb.

Joining us today is Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn from LynFit Nutrition to share the hacks on how to lose seven pounds in seven days.

Step 1 – Replace breakfast with a Metabolic Boosting Smoothie to reduce calories and boost metabolic function 25% safely.

Step 2 – Help your body shed excess water weight by gently detoxifying and improve your carb metabolism to accelerate weight loss and convince your body to burn off belly fat that accumulates in the stomach and causes bloating.

Stupid things dieters do when trying to lose weight that cause weight gain include:

  • Adding creamers that are loaded with sugar to their coffee
  • Skipping meals or eating the wrong things
  • Being too restrictive

Lose seven pounds in seven days and melt belly fat system lose 1 pound a day system with free raspberry ketone cleanse and restore and lean sleep – 30% off Enter code: LOSE7

While supplies last.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.