LynFit Nutrition: How to pick the right supplements

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re trying to lose weight and having issues… supplements might have something to do with it!

Here to make sense of it all is Fitness & Metabolic Weight Loss Expert, Lisa Lynn from Lynfit Nutrition. ­­

There are certain supplements everyone should be taking and many they can avoid due to lack of absorption, causing blood sugar spikes that increase appetite and cravings.

Ask Lisa Anything: Lisa Lynn shares an email from a viewer.

Sale: Enter the code “LYNFIT25” for 25% off, some restrictions apply

Learn more at, www.lynfit.com