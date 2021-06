Some places are waking up to fog and drizzle this morning. Overall, there won't be a ton of sunshine today, but we will get some breaks of blue sky. There could be an isolated shower this afternoon, most likely in western CT. The humidity is back up and temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s. Highs will stay in the low 80s along the shoreline tomorrow, but we will hit the mid 90s inland. Inland temps will stay in the 90s from Sunday all the way through Wednesday, so take of yourselves and pets on these sweltering days!

