New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) You may have heard the term intermittent fasting online or on social media. According to our guest today, there is a right and wrong way to do intermittent fasting. Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn spoke with CT Style’s Jillian Andrews to explain how intermittent fasting can be a tool to lose weight.

Lisa says, “It can be used to lose weight, but if it’s not used the right way, it can actually backfire and block weight loss and fat burning, which most people don’t realize. They think they’re starving their body, which is really not a bad thing, because don’t you want to starve your body so it burns the fat off?” Not necessarily so.

When intermittent fasting is combined with 3 specific nutrition criteria, weight loss and fat burning can double. But if the proper nutrition isn’t provided, intermittent fasting can cause metabolic damage and block weight loss & fat burning, and can even cause weight gain. This is due to elevated blood sugar (A1C) levels, which is the exact opposite of the goal.

In this interview, you’ll see before & after photos of two of Lisa’s clients who had success losing weight through intermittent fasting, supported by LynFit supplements. Lisa answers the following questions:

How can intermittent fasting be done to see the best results?

What are the three supplements you recommend taking to help your fast burn fat?

How long should people fast overnight?

If you fast a long time, can you eat whatever you want and still lose weight?

You recommend having essential amino acids in the morning. Why?

What do amino acids do?

What does Cutting Edge with L-carnitine do?

