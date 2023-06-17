New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking to lose weight, our guest today says taking the right kind of nutritional supplements at strategic times is key. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Fitness and Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn about her tips for losing weight and her opinion

on the popular weight loss drugs that we’re hearing about everywhere.

Lisa says that although they’re trending right now, these drugs have some side effects that may not be healthy. Two of her clients had been put on the drugs, and they both ended up experiencing anxiety and depression. And not only that, they gained weight.



She said, “What a lot of people don’t know is that Ozempic slows your digestion, which could be a good thing for lowering blood sugar, but it’s a bad thing for everything else in your body, like giving your body nutrients.”

“Most people aren’t talking about this. We only hear the good stories. But the fact is, both of my clients needed help. So, what we did was, (we the doctors), started weaning them off, which, by the way, another tip, it does not come out of your system very fast. So, they didn’t feel better right away, because it took time to get that out and get the nutrients back in.”

Lisa says, “My message today is there are so many more effective ways to lose weight and reduce blood sugar, that I’m going to go so far as to say they actually work better when you’re consistent and you follow them and they nourish the body versus deplete it. And that is the Quick Ketones Stack.”

Watch this interview and learn what products and changes Lisa recommends for steady weight loss, as she answers the following questions:

Why is managing your blood sugar levels so important?

How can I be sure that I’m nourishing my body?

What can I do about hunger and cravings?

How do your products boost the metabolism?

How do we incorporate your products into our daily routines?

What can I take that will help achieve faster, more sustainable, healthy weight loss?

