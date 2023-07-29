NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) If you’re looking to slim down but don’t want to compromise eating the food you love, our guest today can probably help.CT Style’s Jillian Andrews spoke with Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn about something called ‘reverse dieting’ which can be a tool for people who have trouble staying on track with a typical diet.

Lisa tells us about this method, saying, “Okay. Full disclosure, this is my struggle story, which I don’t tell often enough..” “I wanted you to see I was a bodybuilder or lifter, and I had a reputation for not being able to stick to a diet.” “I was working at the WWE with pro wrestlers.

I helped everybody lose weight and I couldn’t lose an ounce.” “That was big, and I tried everything and no matter what I did, it just didn’t work, until the doctor, Dr. Hatfield, who I mentor under, he would get at me because I kept falling off the plan, trying to eat the foods, cookies, whatever is out there was my thing, some of which I thought was very healthy.”

Lisa explains that the doctor knew she wasn’t sticking to her diet, and she was mortified when

he called her out on it. But the reality was, that she was having a hard time staying on track for

more than one day in a row. His response was, “Why didn’t you just tell me?”

Dr. Hatfield had Lisa try “Zigging” or “Reverse Dieting” which is where you follow a clean, healthy diet, either once, twice or five days in a row. “Whatever you do,” Lisa says, “you just plug it in, versus quitting on yourself.” She says that she, “never lost an ounce until I changed my thinking and was willing to try something new.”

“I had to stop quitting on myself every time I quit a diet. It would take me a week or a month or a year to get back on. So now I brush myself off. I get right back on. And these are some of the techniques that I learned, which are now quick keto, intermittent fasting supplements that are all born out of a need. My own personal need.”

In this interview, Lisa details her own successful weight loss journey, which was aided by using Shake products containing extra high-quality protein, which prevents excessive hunger, and boosts metabolism by 25%. She also found that fueling her body with the right nutrients helps energize you, and to help with this, she used a supplement called Keto Carb Edge. These products help Lisa reduce hunger and fatigue, which were previously slowing her down.

