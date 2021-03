NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re trying to lose weight and you just can’t or you’ve hit a plateau, what can you do?

Here with answers is fitness guru Lisa Lynn from LynFit Nutrition.

1. If you’re not losing weight, your diet is the problem.

2. Metabolic Resistance is real and it needs to be addressed.

3. Stress can affect weight loss and what you need to do about it to start losing weight again.



To save 30% use code LYNFIT30

To learn more, click here.