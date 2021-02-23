LynFit Nutrition shares common weight loss and fitness supplement myths

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re trying to lose weight and having issues, supplements might have something to do with it!

Here to make sense of it all is Fitness Guru, Lisa Lynn from Lynfit Nutrition.

The following are covered:

What’s the deal with supplements?

How do we know were getting the correct supplement?

Gummies?

Ask Lisa:

Viewer trying to meet her body’s nutritional requirements using gummy vitamins, after a few days using them her blood sugar levels skyrocketed. Viewer asking why she stopped losing weight – A food journal revealed she was using collagen powder that was causing a blockage and making her gain weight & feel bloated. Viewer asking about her esophagus felt burned and was struggling with gastric issues.

Use code: SAVENOW for 25 % off.

Learn more at www.lynfit.com