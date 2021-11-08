Lynfit Nutrition: The Best Vitamins and Supplements for Weight Loss, Better Hair, Skin and Nails

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As winter approaches, we want to stay healthy, keep our immune systems up and running-but our guest today says not all vitamins and nutritional supplements are created equal.
Fitness and metabolic weight loss expert Lisa Lynn is here with more.
The following are covered:
- The 3 “Daily Essential” nutritional supplements everyone should be taking
- What to do when it comes to choosing the right vitamins & nutritional supplements
- Which supplements to avoid and which ones we should buy and why
