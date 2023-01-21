New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Visceral fat can be dangerous to our health, and it can be difficult to get rid of. It can impact your organs, your hormones, and your ability to lose weight in general.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spokewith Weight Loss & Fitness Expert Lisa Lynn about visceral fat and what you need to know about it.

In this interview, Lisa shares her tips, talks about her products and answers the following questions:

What exactly is visceral fat?

Why is it so dangerous to our health?

What are the specific nutrients our bodies need before it

will let go of visceral fat?

What is insulin resistance and how does it affect belly fat?

What can your LynFit Nutrition products do to help lose visceral fat?

You’ll see “before and after” photos of Lisa’s client, who was working out really hard, refusing to eat breakfast and fasting way too long, which was slowing down his metabolism. With Lisa’s help and products, he was able to lose 10 lbs. by putting his metabolism back into gear.

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for CT Style viewers: GET A FREE Raspberry Ketone Cleanse & Restore when you purchase The QUICK KETO METABOLIC RESET STACK. Just enter the discount code: FREELYNFIT

Learn more about LynFit Nutrition and find Lisa Lynn’s products online at www.lynfit.com