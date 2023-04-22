New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Milder weather is on its way, and we all want to look our best in those new shorts and swimsuits. Losing unwanted extra weight is on everyone’s mind, this time of the year. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Lisa Lynn, Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert and Founder of LynFit Nutrition, who shared her tips for healthy weight loss.



Lisa says, “What people don’t realize, and no one’s really talking about, is how our weight or weight gain, is directly related to our aches and pains. Even a little bit can really matter, like gaining 5%. Just think about carrying a dumbbell around all day and what that does to the wear and tear of your body. It does it on the cars with our tires. Well, our bodies are no different. The two are connected.”



She adds, “Sometimes it’s the pains that increase our weight gain, or the other way around. So to keep it simple, what happens is when our bodies are inflamed and we start to take this stuff (shows bottle of pain relievers), then we block the healing process, and too, inflammation can cause weight gain.”

Lisa says that there are three things we can do to reduce inflammation, ease aches and pains, and guarantee weight loss. Watch this interview as Lisa talks about the benefits of following these steps:

Try to maintain a healthy weight & clean up your diet. Avoid NSAID painkillers and instead, take omega three supplements daily,

Take omega three supplements daily to shut down the pain. Take anti-inflammatory supplements to prevent and/or treat pain and keep joints pliable and in working order.

