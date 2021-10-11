LynFit Nutrition: Tricks to Shut Off Sugar Cravings

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have a sweet tooth? Yea me too. It’s no surprise that sugar isn’t the best for our health, but it can be hard to cut back.  

Luckily, our guest Lisa Lynn has tricks to curb our sugar cravings. She is a fitness and metabolic weight loss expert. 

The following are covered:

  • The underlying reasons on why we crave sugar
  • What you can do to AVOID cravings and prevent weight gain
  • Why you should do these 2 things every day from now until the new year to stay healthy, block weight gain and prevent fat from being stored
