New Haven, CT (WTNH) – This time of year, everyone is focused shedding those holiday pounds by adding exercise and diets to their daily routines. But what’s the best diet to choose?

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spokewith Weight Loss & Fitness Expert Lisa Lynn about vegan diets and what you should know about them. She says that there are so many factors to getting your body’s nutrient needs met on a vegan diet, and it requires a really

specific skill-set.

In this interview, Lisa shares her tips, talks about her products and answers the following questions:

What kinds of supplements can people take to achieve their nutrient

requirements while eating vegan?

How can people incorporate those into their routines?

What happens if people don’t get the proper nutrients?

How is it possible to gain weight on a vegan diet?

You’ll see “before and after” photos of Lisa’s client, who was preparing for her wedding and tried to lose weight with a vegan and keto diet, but ended up losing her hair and gaining weight! With Lisa’s help, she was able to turn things around.

LynFit Nutrition has a special offer for CT Style viewers: Get a FREE 5-HTP LEAN with the purchase of a VEGAN QUICK KETO METABOLIC RESET STACK. Just enter the discount code “LYNFITFREE”

Learn more about LynFit Nutrition and find Lisa Lynn’s products online at www.lynfit.com