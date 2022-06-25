New Haven, CT (WTNH) – So many of us have gotten stuck along the way in our efforts to lose weight. You know, you’re eating right, you’re exercising, but you’re still not losing weight. What’s going on and why isn’t it working?

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Fitness and Metabolic Weight Loss Expert Lisa Lynn, who explained that many of her clients have a metabolic resistance that can’t be detected by a blood test, and she talks about how her products have helped her clients lose weight and can help you too.

Lisa said, “Stress has changed our bodies. It’s biology. It’s going to take a specific, specialized approach to lose weight, especially if you have fat surrounding your belly.”

Lisa’s client, Joan, had tried several different plans and nothing had worked. Plus, she was working out faithfully in the gym, but was still stuck. The solution? Lisa put her on the Quick Keto Metabolic Reset system, and she immediately began losing weight.

By replacing two meals a day with a shake, Joan lost 35 lbs. in about seven weeks. Her great results

helped motivate her, and stick with the plan.



Check out this interview and see Joan’s “before and after” photos.

CT Style viewers can take advantage of LynFit’s special sale:

FREE SHIPPING on all of their weight loss or snacks.

Enter Discount Code: FREESHIPPING

Some restrictions apply

And, in this story, you’ll also get to meet Lisa’s latest solution to stress: It’s her new dog BABU – who is a Brussels Griffon. Lisa shares a special recipe that’s good for both people and pets!

LynFit Nutrition has helped people worldwide to lose weight and improve every aspect of their health from rebalancing hormones, reducing blood sugar, cholesterol and maximum strength hunger and cravings control making it easier to lose weight faster & easier using natural, clinically dosed and proven nutritional supplements. NOW helping pets protect joint health, reduce skin allergies with our Pet Recovery Agent!