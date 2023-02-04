New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re struggling to lose weight but not sure why, you are not alone. Luckily, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with someone who knows a thing or two about healthy weight loss and is here to help. She is Metabolic Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Lisa Lynn, who specializes in solutions for people who struggle with their weight.

Lisa says that, “Most people overlook the most common reasons, one of them being having this stuff, belly fat or fat anywhere in your body, which is thought to be an active living organ, spreading out hormones while we speak, making it harder to lose weight and actually making it easier to gain weight.” “The second one that shocks me is that clogged arteries, and high cholesterol, trigger, besides fatty liver disease, all of these metabolic issues that make it harder to lose weight.”

Lisa also notes that some of the medications people take for problems like high cholesterol, often have side effects, and can actually cause weight gain or difficulty losing weight.

Watch this interview and learn about some of the dietary and lifestyle changes that Lisa recommends as she shares her “before and after” client photos and stories of these two special clients. She also reveals the Lynfit Nutrition products that helped this couple improve their health and lose weight successfully.

If our viewers are interested, and want to give these products a try for themselves, Lisa has a special offer for CT Style viewers: For the month of February, you get a free bottle of Pure Omega Three and FREE SHIPPING when you purchase the Quick Keto Starter for Heart Health Stack (No discount code needed). Visit the LynFit Nutrition website at: www.lynfit.com.