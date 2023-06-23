New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Madison’s annual 4th of July concert on the Green is coming up on Saturday, July 1st. It is a great way to ring in Independence Day, and the concert is free. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Steven Lippman and Shelley Lippman, Fundraising Co-chairs of Madison Cultural Arts, Inc., the nonprofit behind this exciting event.

This year is the 39th Annual Concert on the Green and next year they’ll be celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Dr. Lipman says, “If you can picture a Norman Rockwell painting of a New England 4th of July celebration in a small town, this is it, but it’s the real deal and it’s just amazing!” “We get between 4-5000 people out there, and it’s totally free. We bring out the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra, led by Phillip Ventry, who’s wonderful, and he’s the musical director of the concert and the orchestra. It’s just an amazing event.”

Shelly says that the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra is the only one on the Connecticut Shoreline, and the only one that does a summer concert there. She encourages people to bring their family and a picnic and a blanket or chairs to sit on, and then just spread out on the lawn and enjoy.



“We’re doing a salute to Brits and Yanks, and we’re going to have the wonderful Soprano, Susan Yankee, who will be singing as a tribute to Julie Andrews.” “And we also do all kinds of wonderful patriotic music, including The 1812 Overture and a salute to our armed forces.”

While the concert is free for all to attend, and open to non-residents as well as residents, Madison Cultural Arts is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit organization, and they welcome donations to support this kind of community event.

To learn more about Madison Cultural Arts or to make a donation, visit their website at www.madisonculturalarts.org. The rain date for the concert is July 4th.