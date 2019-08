If you are looking for fine antiques and collectibles you should head over to 48th Annual Antiques Fair on the Madison Green.

More than 50 vendors will be at the antiques fair on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Executive Director of Madison Historical Society Jennifer Simpson along with Trustee and Antiques Fair Chair Lyle Cubberly gives us a preview.