NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re on the hunt for spectacular holiday lights in a safe environment, check out the Magic of Lights at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre sponsored by American Eagle Financial Credit Union and Toyota of Wallingford.

President/CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union, Dean Marchessault is here along with President of Toyota of Wallingford Steve Zion.

Both American Eagle Financial Credit Union and Toyota are proud to be involved with not only the historic venue, but an event that allows friends and family to gather safely during a holiday season like no other!

About the event:

Magic of Lights is a spectacular 1-mile drive through holiday lights display featuring various holiday themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations

Open now through January 2nd from 5 PM – 10 PM every day of the week at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Enjoy a dazzling holiday lights experience from the safety of your vehicle

One carload, one price – save time and money when you purchase your ticket online at Oakdale.com

General admission tickets are $25 online in advance and are valid for any day of the week. Prices at the Gate are $30 Monday – Thursday and $35 Friday – Sunday

Connecticut Food Bank and the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation will receive a portion of the proceeds from this year’s event

