Magic of Lights open now at the Toyota Oakdale!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a holiday family adventure this year, the American Eagle Financial Credit Union Magic of Lights at the Toyota Oakdale will brighten up the night for the holiday season.

Here with all the details is President of Live Nation Connecticut, Jim Koplik.

Magic of Lights is a spectacular 1-mile drive through holiday lights display featuring various holiday themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Open now through January 2nd, 5 PM – 10 PM every day of the week at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Enjoy a dazzling holiday lights experience from the safety of your vehicle.

One carload, one price – save time and money when you purchase your ticket online. General admission tickets are $25 online in advance and are valid for any day of the week. Prices at the Gate are $30 Monday – Thursday and $35 Friday – Sunday.

Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as there will be containers to donate to the Connecticut Food Bank.

