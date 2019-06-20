Make Music Hartford Bigger Than Ever

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Greater Hartford Arts Council has planned “Make Music Hartford” with more musical events than it’s inaugural year in 2018.  Roughly 100 musical events will be happening on the streets of Hartford on Friday, June 21, 2019.

It is a local celebration of the international “Make Music Day” which was started in Paris.  All kinds of music genres will be on display throughout Hartford, including jazz, punk, electronic, rock and reggae.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council uses the power of arts to improve lives and transform the community. ” Music is a great uniter of people, it’s something we can all gather around no matter what our backgrounds are. So it’s a great opportunity to share music publicly with folks,” says Greater Hartford Arts Councils Community Programs Manager Amanda Roy.

Friday, June 21 is also the longest day of the year so the music will be played into the evening to take advantage of the daylight hours.  Hours will be 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. All provided free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.