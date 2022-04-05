NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From daffodils, pansies, to even palm trees, Van Wilgen’s Garden Center has a huge selection to make your garden pop for spring.

“It’s nice to literally stop and smell the roses sometimes and get outside, getting in the garden and getting your hands dirty. Feeling pride is the most important thing in our lives and we love sharing that. So, we’re here to help people when they want to jump in on that,” says Van Wilgen’s Vice President, Ryan Van Wilgen.

Have garden inspiration in mind, and not sure where to start? Every associate you meet at Van Wilgen’s is knowledgeable. They call it “van wisdom.”

“You have to start somewhere and that’s what the van wisdom is about, once you get into it a little bit everybody wants to learn a little bit more, and that’s what we’re here for. When you’re ready to learn more. When you’re ready to really understand and get the best out of your plants, that’s what we’re here for,” said Van Wilgen.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us to Van Wilgen’s Garden Center.