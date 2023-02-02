New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It’s that time of the winter where we can sometimes feel in a bit of a rut. Will spring every get here? The lack of sunshine and abundance of cold air can make us feel tired, unmotivated, and sometimes dry and flaky!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney about some of her great ideas and products to refresh our winter routines!

In this interview, Marisa starts by talking about taking care of our bodies, since the cold air can be so tough on the skin. This is where the magic of hyaluronic acid really helps when it comes to moisturizing.

1) Marisa says she loves OLAY Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both infused with hyaluronic acid. This powerhouse ingredient is known for its capacity to attract and retain water. The OLAY body wash infuses moisture 10 layers deep to help hydrate the skin throughout the day without leaving a coated feel. The lotion visibly replenishes the skin, delivers deep moisture, and locks in nourishment for all-day hydration.

OLAY Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash (starts at $7.99) and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion (starts at $9.99). Available at retailers nationwide.

2) Another change-up Marisa suggests for this time of year for our bodies is deodorant. She says, “We’re going out of the blasting heat, then into the cold, and we need something that’s going to keep up with our bodies. Secret Weightless Dry Spray is fantastic because it goes on instantly dry. There are no waxes, alcohols or residues.” “Plus, it offers 48-hour odor and sweat protection, which is great.” Marisa says, “It has this ergonomic bottle, so you get a targeted application, which is sometimes a problem with a spray. You get a lot of cloud. But not with this. You get the product where you need it to go, and a redesigned fragrance experience as well.” Marisa’s favorites include Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily and White Peach

Secret Weightless Dry Spray – Available at retailers nationwide.

3) Marisa reminds us that, besides the skin, our hair also needs a little TLC during this season, and one of the products she’s loving is Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment. She says it’s fantastic because it’s formulated with 450-degree heat protection AND Redken’s patent-pending Bonding Care Complex. So, it gives you hair that’s instantly ten times smoother, as well as 88% less visible split ends after just one use.You can add this to your existing hair care routine or try out the entire acidic bonding care complex for enhanced results.

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment Available at ULTA

4) Marisa says a little style refresh is a great winter mood boost, and there’s nothing like personalization and monogramming that brings an extra bit of joy. She loves the curated collection from The Monogram Corner – a small business, owned by a mom of three who

happens to be a UConn alum. She says, “Go Huskies!” Marisa’s favorite items include a wide selection of monogrammed applique towels for your bathroom or powder room, a gorgeous tote to “up” your style game for moms on the go, and adorable monogrammed children’s items with many different motifs to choose from. They have a little something for everyone.

The Monogram Corner – www.themonogramcorner.com

5) Many of us hit this part of winter itching for a little getaway, and Marisa wants you to know about a great gem in the Poconos that’s perfect for an easy road trip. Ideal Stays is a group of locally owned, short-term rentals in the Poconos, and Marisa finds it the perfect place to enjoy quiet, tranquility and natural beauty, just a short drive away.

The two newest properties are the Iron Elk Cabin and the Ridgeline. Both of these are just a few minutes away from Jack Frost, Big Boulder ski resorts. They both sleep ten and have some beautiful amenities. Newly renovated kitchens, coffee bars, hot tubs, game rooms, fire pits, you name it. Really a great option to take in the winter scenery. Check out their website for some photos. Ideal Stays – www.idealstaysusa.com



For more of Marisa’s Lifestyle, Health & Beauty tips, visit her website at: www.marisabrahney.com





