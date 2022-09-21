New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Now that the weather is feeling cooler and it’s getting dark earlier, we know that we’ll soon have to retire those short sleeves and flip-flops for the season.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney about some of her great fall finds for the whole family.

In this interview, Marisa discusses updating and elevating your style with the newest looks for fall. She recommends StitchFix.com, as the perfect shopping solution to help us do that, because you can get stylish finds based on what you’re looking for.

Marisa says, “Stitch Fix is a personalized online shopping experience that actually utilizes style experts and data to make sure that you’re getting pieces that match your size, your style, and your budget.”

“Each order comes with five curated pieces that you can try on from the comfort of your home. Shipping and returns are always free and no subscription is required. Stitch Fix will help you find the perfect pair of jeans, for example, to really make you feel confident and actually unlock the potential in your closet.” “If you’re looking to combat the rising prices of things, as we all are, you’ll find hundreds of items under $75 from brands we love.”

Learn more at www.stitchfix.com.

Next, Marisa spoke about back to school and how important it is to stay organized, but in a fun way.

One of her favorite resources is mabelslabels.com. They offer a really awesome, customized, label name pack that is personalized specifically for Halloween. “So it adds a little ‘spooktacular’ fun to the season,” she says.



Mabelslabels.com offers sets of five rectangular labels and then one bag tag. They’re dishwasher safe and waterproof with 100% guaranteed durability. The bag tags are perfect for backpacks or lunchboxes and the rectangular labels are great for binders and pencil cases. This company has all kinds of labels for special occasions and other family needs, such as clothing labels, sports labels, teacher labels and travel labels. Great idea for birthday or Halloween party favors.

Check out www.mabelslabels.com.

So, this time of year, things get a little crazy with sports and after school activities, so we need to think about health snacking on the go. Marisa says that Crispy Green is a “must-have” in her house, and it’s the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the nation, especially because it has no added sugar.

She describes it as 100% fruit that eats like a chip. They’re perfect for lunch boxes, and for after school snacks as well. Crispy Green fruits are available in single serve packs that are recyclable and come four to a set.

Available at Stop & Shop, Amazon.com, and www.crispygreen.com.



Be sure to check out all of Marisa’s great fall tips and more, on her website at: www.marisabrahney.com





