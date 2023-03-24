EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Designing the home of your dreams is an exciting process, but can also be a lot of work. That’s where Marvel Home Decorating comes in–they can help bring your vision to life!

“We do everything interior design,” explains owner Megan Coyle. “We specialize in Hunter Douglas. We are a Hunter Douglas Gallery Centurion Dealer. We do window coverings, wallpaper, any interior design work.”

The team here tackles both residential and commercial jobs all around Connecticut.

“We go out, we measure the spaces ourselves,” Coyle says. “We can also do the installations ourselves. We’re actually all woman run, even our installers are women.”

