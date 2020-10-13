Mary Wade provides high quality medical care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Mary Wade, their mission is to provide high quality medical care, social programs, and supervised residential services to those in need.

Here with more is President & CEO David V. Hunter.

The following are covered:

What separates Mary Wade from other residences?

Who lives on your campus?

What’s the response from current residents?

Upcoming Event: Saturday, May 1, 2021, Mary Wade’s major fundraiser, the annual Wine Dinner is hosted by Tom Matthews, Executive Editor of Wine Spectator magazine, the major source of news and information about wine. This exceptional wine tasting, and dining experience is an annual highlight for every oenophile, and anyone interested in good wine and a good cause.

To learn more, click here.