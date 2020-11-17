Mary Wade takes extra precautions to keep residents and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic has raised extra health concerns for the elderly and nursing homes have had to take additional precautions to keep their residents safe. Mary Wade in New Haven has been around for over 150 years and it’s staff is well-equipped to handle times of crisis.

“In 1918 we also had to deal with a pandemic and we got through that successfully,” said Mary Wade President and CEO David Hunter. ” So we’re kind of relying on our history and our past, but using new technologies which I think is what has been key to us.”

To ensure the utmost safety for residents and visitors alike, Mary Wade’s Environmental Services Department frequently sanitizes rooms, hallways and elevators around campus—cleaning everything from rugs, to surfaces, to air vents.

And the building has some built-in safety measures of its own:

“We replaced eight of our exhaust fans and what that does is–we increase the amount of air that’s getting exhausted through the building, which also helps to increase air quality,” said Steve Petrowski, maintenance director at Mary Wade. “We are also going to be adding UV lighting to the ductwork of the building. Any contaminants that get past the filtering will be killed by the UV lighting.”

All of this, in combination with rigorous PPE training for staff, is what Hunter says is crucial to upholding Mary Wade’s high standard of safety for all.

And these same safety measures will be brought to the new, 75,000 square-foot assisted living facility being built right across the street.

“Everything is antimicrobial in terms of surfaces–all the carpets, flooring, all the laminates,” said Todd Renz, president of O, R & L Construction Corporation which is working with Mary Wade on the project. “We’ll all feel very good to see that the residents, most importantly, that they’re in a building that’s safe and they’re able to live their lives in a comfortable place.”