New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)- For seniors leaving the hospital, having assistance at home can be a key component to their safety and recovery. Masonicare at Home provides a number of non-medical home care services. Executive Director Samantha Bonanno joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to discuss these services and how seniors and their families could benefit from them.

Samantha says, “We are a non-medical in-home support services agency and we can care for you wherever you call home. So, whether that’s an assisted living facility, an independent living community for seniors, or a private home, freestanding home, we can care for you there.”

Masonicare is not-for-profit and open to all. Samantha’s staff includes companions, homemakers, and personal care attendants. They can help with anything from light meal prep, housekeeping, changing linens, doing laundry to, toileting, transferring, or helping someone shower. These are all things that get a little bit more difficult as you age.

Watch this interview and learn as Samantha answers the following questions:

What are the benefits of having this type of care at home,

once seniors leave the hospital?

Is there flexibility in terms of how much time you can have

someone there to help?

Do you offer live-in care as well as daily assistance?

Is at home care the only type of care that Masonicare offers?

What about skilled nursing level of care?

Do you offer hospice care as well?

What does a “full continuum of care” mean?

If you’re interested in more comprehensive information about Masonicare at Home, you can call the agency at 203-679-5888. If you need a different level of service, Samantha’s staff can get you to the right place. Learn more at www.masonicare.org.

