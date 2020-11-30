Masonicare celebrates their 125th anniversary!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Masonicare is celebrating their 125th anniversary.

President and CEO Jon-Paul (JP) Venoit along with Vice President, Mission Effectiveness, Community and Fraternal Relations, Carl Anderson join us.

125 years ago, Masonicare opened their doors on their Wallingford campus, to provide care and housing for the widows and orphans of Masons. As an organization committed to self-betterment through charitable giving to others, Masonicare continued to grow and expand into what is now the largest non-profit senior care organization in Connecticut.

The following are covered:

What have been the operational challenges the organization has faced through the years and now during the pandemic?

What are the operational plans for Masonicare moving forward into the next century and beyond?

The company history

To learn more, visit www.masonicare.org.