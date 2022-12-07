New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations.

Bethany says, “It’s an all-encompassing continuum of care, whether you are looking for true independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing services, geriatric psych services, home care, anything you might need.”

And there are a number of different housing options available. She recommends that interested people take a look at their website, www.masonicare.org where they highlight all of their different campuses throughout Connecticut.

Bethany refers to their location in Wallingford as the “Heartbeat of Masonicare.” She says, “It is where we have our flagship buildings and where we got our start. And part of my role here is to oversee the lower campus residential area. We have four independent living buildings. Three of them are a true multi-month rental. So there is no buying, there is no large down payment, and there’s no long-term contract if you don’t want it. Many people really prefer this very flexible option.”

Masonicare also has a residential care home, which is also really set up to offer independent living. One great benefit of this location is that it is designed to also accommodate folks that maybe don’t have the income and the assets that would allow them to have a true individual apartment.

Bethany says, “So instead of going it to maybe like a HUD housing or anything like that, we have these beautifully appointed apartments. There are studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms that we can accommodate folks that maybe otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.” “There are various state programs that we can help people navigate, to see where the best fit is, so that they can enjoy a real community, specifically dedicated to seniors. Part of our continuum of care, regardless of their income.”

Bethany highlights some of the many amenities and services associated with their housing, available to all residents, including:

Health Center/Nursing Home Offering:

Rehab Services; skilled nursing services; behavioral health services 3 Meals a day – Restaurant Style dining room or room service option

– Restaurant Style dining room or room service option Weekly Laundry service

Weekly Housekeeping service

Transportation to medical appointments

To learn more about Masonicare, and schedule a tour, visit www.masonicare.org