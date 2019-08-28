MBD Beauty and Designer Minika Ko will be at New York’s Fashion Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New York Fashion Week is right around the corner and once again our friends from MBD Beauty are going to be making an appearance.

Owner of MBD Beauty, Andrea Zola join us along with Designer, Minika Ko to share what you can expect during New York’s Fashion Week.

MBD Beauty will put on a show on September 5 on the rooftop in Downtown, New York.

Minika tell us about what the models are wearing giving the models the option to wear items to work, look creative and then go out after work. Also allowing those who want to keep their summer looks through the end of summer.

Designer, Minika Ko says you can always wear white after Labor Day.

Keep in mind MBD Beauty is the one stop shop for brides!