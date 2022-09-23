New Haven, CT (WTNH) – For the beauty and event industry, 2022 was known as a wedding boom – with close to 2.5 million weddings set to happen by the end of the year. Why? Well, it’s because we’re still playing “catch-up” from all the events cancelled due to the Pandemic.

CT Style Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Andrea DiLieto Zola, founder of MBD Beauty – A beauty studio and concierge bridal service here in Connecticut.

Watch this interview, and learn about the expertise MDB Beauty offers, and hear Andrea’s answers to the following questions:

Wedding trials are important. For hair and makeup, how can brides make

sure they’re on schedule? For couples planning 2023 weddings, what should they know to avoid Pandemic

overflow issues, especially with vendors? Why is wedding insurance important?

How do you keep brides relaxed and happy at MBD Beauty?

Is emotional support a huge part of what you do?

Andrea says that MBD Beauty will be offering “Intro. to Makeup Artistry” classes for people

who want to get into the wedding industry. They will be announcing those dates on their

website and social media at the end of the month.

For more information, visit: www.mbdbeauty.com or @mbdbeauty.com