Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue

MDA Benefit Ride & Concert: Connecticut's largest one day charity motorcycle ride

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You can be a part of Connecticut’s largest one day charity motorcycle ride this weekend.

Event Coordinator from Trantolo and Trantolo Norm LeBlanc and Executive Director of MDA of Connecticut Kevin Cassesse are here to tell us all about the MDA Benefit Ride and Concert.

This is the 5th year that Trantolo & Trantolo has organized and presented the event.

There are three locations people can leave from for the ride:

  • Old School Harley Davidson (formerly TSI Harley Davidson) in Ellington, CT
  • Yankee Harley Davidson in Bristol, CT
  • Sheldon’s Harley Davidson in Auburn, MA

General Admission tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. There will be food trucks, vendors and a raffle tent onsite. Click here for tickets.

Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Connecticut.

