New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you or a loved one ready to enter the next chapter of life? Moving to a senior living community can be an exciting step in your journey. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Chris Barstein, Executive Director of Meadow Ridge, a retirement community in Redding, about what they offer.

Chris says, “Meadow Ridge is Connecticut’s premier continuing care retirement community in beautifully bucolic Redding, Connecticut. We’re situated on 136 acres of rolling hills and woodlands and meadows, and we offer a full continuum of care that’s independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. And we also offer what we like to refer to as a maintenance-free lifestyle.”

When asked about what Meadow Ridge living quarters include, Chris says, “Each apartment comes with a lifetime of maintenance, interior, and exterior. And in the winter, you could trade in your shovel. And in the end of summer trade in your lawn mower for maintenance, free lifestyle where everything is taking care of for you, and you get to spend the time doing the things you want to do, as opposed to doing the things you have to do.”

Aside from its picturesque hilltop setting, Meadow Ridge offers residents a beautiful interior environment to enjoy, with its stunning three-story Atrium, a centerpiece which features lush greenery, natural trees and plants along with a babbling brook filled with koi and a few turtles, along with a fountain.

Chris describes the maintenance-free lifestyle for Meadow Ridge residents, saying, “They don’t have to cook. They don’t have to change a light bulb. We actually change your light bulbs for you. Everything in the house. It’s anything with an issue. If it’s plumbing, you make a phone call. For an issue with your furnace, you make a phone call. And we have staff on hand 24 hours a day.”

As a continuing care retirement community, the majority of Meadow Ridge residents come in independently and as they age and their needs change, they can move on to another “neighborhood” as they call it, with a higher level of care as needed. They offer assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation through Ridge Crest, their on-site health center.

There are also all kinds of activities for residents to enjoy, including a beautiful pool, fitness center, exercise classes, Pilates classes. And Chris says, “We have lectures, art programs. We have an arrangement with Norwalk Community College where we actually have classes here in the community for our residents to continue with learning throughout their lives.”

“We have the requisite bingo, which everyone still enjoys. And you can also get a great game of bridge here if you’d like to.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Meadow Ridge, seeing photos, floor plans or scheduling a tour, be sure to check out their website at: www.meadowridge.com.