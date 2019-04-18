CT STYLE

Meatballs and Vino III coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A fundraiser where you can enjoy meatballs and wine for a good cause.

Francine Nido and Toby Amodeo gives us a preview of the Meatballs & Vino III on Tuesday, April 23.

It provides support for cancer research (Jimmy V Foundation & St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital), Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, mental health projects, Italian Studies Chairs at universities and scholarships.

The Golden Meatball Competition will take place at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. CT Style Host Teresa Dufour and her husband Brandon Dufour will be among the judges.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 