Meatballs and Vino III coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A fundraiser where you can enjoy meatballs and wine for a good cause.

Francine Nido and Toby Amodeo gives us a preview of the Meatballs & Vino III on Tuesday, April 23.

It provides support for cancer research (Jimmy V Foundation & St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital), Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, mental health projects, Italian Studies Chairs at universities and scholarships.

The Golden Meatball Competition will take place at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. CT Style Host Teresa Dufour and her husband Brandon Dufour will be among the judges.