Medicare Annual Enrollment with UnitedHealthcare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Enrolling in Medicare can be confusing, with a lot of options to consider.
Here to break things down for us is CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, New England Mary Snyder.
The following questions are covered:
- For seniors and other people enrolled in Medicare, why is annual enrollment so important?
- What advice can you offer to help make the process of choosing a plan easier for people?
- What are some things people should look for in a Medicare plan to help them stay healthy – especially during COVID-19?
- What is Medicare Advantage and what is driving that growth?
- What are some resources to be aware of if you are looking for help or support as they make their decisions?
Enrollment dates: Oct. 15- Dec.7
For more information about UnitedHealthcare plans, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or call (800) 989-1981 (TTY 711).
For more information about Medicare, visit GetToKnowMedicare.com.