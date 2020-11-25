Medicare Annual Enrollment with UnitedHealthcare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Enrolling in Medicare can be confusing, with a lot of options to consider.



Here to break things down for us is CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, New England Mary Snyder.

The following questions are covered:

For seniors and other people enrolled in Medicare, why is annual enrollment so important? What advice can you offer to help make the process of choosing a plan easier for people? What are some things people should look for in a Medicare plan to help them stay healthy – especially during COVID-19? What is Medicare Advantage and what is driving that growth? What are some resources to be aware of if you are looking for help or support as they make their decisions?

Enrollment dates: Oct. 15- Dec.7

